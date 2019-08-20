A ROMANCE which began between a Land Army girl and a soldier in the 1940s is still going strong – as Platinum Wedding couple Peggy and Jack Lewis prove.

The pair, who met in Lamphey while Peggy was working on the land and Jack was stationed at Castlemartin, were married in 1949 and have just celebrated a remarkable 70 years of happy marriage.

The couple held a small celebration party for close family and friends at their sea-view bungalow in Jack’s native village of Amroth.

Said their daughter, Elaine Lewis: “Mum and Dad have just always been happy. They’ve enjoyed being out and about in their time, but they are more home-birds now.

“They love being at home, and especially spending time in their garden, where Dad is still active with his vegetables and Mum with her flowers.

“We’re all very proud of them.”

Peggy, one of 10 children, was a native of Bolton in Lancashire, which was where she and Jack were married on August 13, 1949.

They moved to Egypt whilst Jack served in the Suez, returning to Bolton with their first-born, Derek.

The family was completed when John, and then Elaine, were born and in 1969, the family moved back to Jack’s beloved birth village of Amroth.

He latterly worked for the Booth family at Bonvilles Court, Saundersfoot before his retirement.

With Elaine living in Kilgetty, Derek in Saundersfoot and John in Penally, Jack and Peggy still have their family close at hand. They also have four grandchildren – Nicola, Phillip, Maria and Jack – and great-grandchildren Eli and Joey.