A drink-driver left his car in the middle of the road after crashing on his way home from a local pub.

Harry Raymond, of Llanrhian appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 13 and pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said police officers found that Raymond had left the scene of a one-car collision on the A487 at Carnhedryn on July 27.

Council workers who attended to deal with the wreckage which was in the middle of the road, stated one of their colleagues had given Raymond, 23, a lift home.

He was found to have 63mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

David Elvy, representing Raymond, said he had lost his job at a children’s home as a result of the incident, but hoped to return when his period of disqualification ended.

He added that Raymond had arranged to have a lift home after drinking with friends at a local pub on the day in question.

“Unfortunately, the lift fell through and, having consumed alcohol and perhaps, his reasoning being affected, he decided to drive home. On the way he lost control of the vehicle and had a crash. Thankfully there was no-one else involved.”

The court heard that Raymond made full admissions when interviewed.

Mr Elvy said: “Hopefully, he will learn from this experience and when the ban is up he can go back to work and the court will not see him again.”

Magistrates banned Raymond from driving for 22 months and fined him £120. He was ordered to pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “There was a single vehicle collision, the road was blocked and you left the scene. We know that the breath sample was taken some time after the accident occurred.”