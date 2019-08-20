On some occasions, we earn revenue from content. This commercial content is compiled via expert opinion. Clicking in certain hyperlinks within this article will redirect you to a 3rd party.

One of the most popular themes for slot games to go with in 2019 is the television series. While in the past, major slots themed on motion pictures might have won over the gambling crowd, it is their smaller screen counterparts which are luring in players from across the net.

The television series themed slot has come a long way from The Love Boat and Game of Thrones, and with TV shows at an all-time high in terms of popularity, it is not surprising to see many of them dominate the online casino world right now.

TV Takes Over From Film

There have been slots themed on TV series for several years now, but the first such slot to truly captivate an audience was Microgaming’s Game of Thrones, which debuted in 2014. Unsurprisingly, associating itself with a hit TV show already gave the game an advantage. However, Microgaming also worked a few features into its design, which helped it impress.

Game of Thrones could be played as a 5-reel, 15-line game, or in Microgaming’s traditional 243 ways to win format. Both games offered up essentially the same features, though. The success of Game of Thrones naturally convinced other providers to take the plunge into this genre.

NetEnt Tries Their Hand at the Genre

Bursting onto the scene last year was Net Entertainment’s Vikings. Themed on the hit History Channel series of the same name, it featured characters from the show, and this brought an added sense of authenticity to the game, something that Game of Thrones lacked with its crest and playing card icons.

Unsurprisingly, NetEnt followed this game up with another TV show-themed game in spring this year. Narcos is themed on another top show, this time Netflix’s drug and crime boss-related series of the same name. This time, the characters were brought to life using a comic book-style design.

A Game Show Great Goes Live

It isn’t TV serials which have lured in players from casino sites across the net; even game shows are attracting a crowd. There is hardly any bigger quiz show than Who Wants to be a Millionaire. Blueprint Gaming saw fit to release this game as one of their MegaWays slots in early 2019. This game stands out on account of it being amongst the first to have features which are closely related to those in the show. Ask the Audience, Phone a Friend and 50/50 have all been incorporated into this release.

A Summer of Sizzling TV Slots Continues

The summer of TV show themed slots continues this year. 2019 has also seen the release of Beavis and Butt-Head, and a brand-new Friends slot from developers. Once again, software providers have ensured that they haven’t gone down roads already travelled in other games, which makes TV slots not just popular, but also amongst the diverse genre players can find online. Given the surge in popularity of these types of games, it is no surprise to see other developers continue to look for franchises to have a crack at.

