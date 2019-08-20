A ROUGH sleeper has pitched a tent on a lawn outside of Pembrokeshire county hall this afternoon (August 20).

The occupant of the blue tent, who was not willing to be identified or photographed, said he had been living outdoors in areas around Haverfordwest in recent days.

He said he had moved to the lawn on the side of county hall near to the river because it was sheltered, and he wanted to speak to someone from Pembrokeshire County Council who could help him.

Pembrokeshire County Council has been contacted for comment.

On June 28, a different man, Sam Maguire of Milford Haven, pitched a pop-up tent in the reception area of county hall as part of a protest.

On July 2, Maguire appeared before magistrates at Haverfordwest law courts and was sent to prison for three months after pleading guilty to a public order offence and criminal damage.

Homelessness in Pembrokeshire can largely be attributed to people who have no fixed abode of their own and live with friends or relatives on a temporary basis, sometimes known as “sofa surfing.”

There is also a small population of rough sleepers in the county.