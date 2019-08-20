IT WAS smiles all round at Lower Treginnis Farm recently, as local fresh produce company Puffin Produce, the home Blas y Tir potatoes, donated a whopping £8,400 to the charity farm.

Puffin's fundraising team hoped to raise enough to new pig and poultry fencing, pallet forks and fund general works in the garden at the farm for city children.

However, unexpected generosity at last summer's Blas y Tir Ball means that the farm is also able to buy a new compact tractor.

"We just want to say a huge thank you once again to the team at Puffin Produce for their amazing donation," said Dan Jones, Farm Manager at Lower Treginnis Farm. "We can't get over it."

Part of the Farms for City Children charity (established by well-known children's author Michael Morpurgo and his wife Clare in 1976), Lower Treginnis Farm gives inner city children the opportunity to experience farm-life, something that many of us may take for granted.

The experience enables the children to learn outside of the classroom, giving them practical skills to enhance the requirements of the national curriculum. Teamwork helps develop social and emotional skills and the completion of tasks helps to build individual self-esteem.

"We're delighted to donate this sum to Farms for City Children, and specifically to Lower Treginnis Farm," said Megan Tye, marketing manager at Puffin Produce.

"As a key part of the farming community in Pembrokeshire, we think it's really important to create a sustainable future for our environment, communities and the next generation.

"We'd like to thank the local farming community for helping us to raise this fantastic sum at the Blas y Tir Charity Ball last year. Without such generous donations this would not be possible".

To make a donation, or to find out more about Lower Treginnis Farm you can visit: https://farmsforcitychildren.org/farms/lower-treginnis.