AFTER four fabulous years at Crug Glas, the Tour of Pembrokeshire returns to St Davids in 2020.

The new HQ will be at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi and St Davids Leisure Centre.

Headteacher David Haynes said: "On behalf of the governors and staff of Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi we are both delighted and excited at the prospect of working in partnership with the Tour of Pembrokeshire Team to bring this unique, inclusive and prestigious event back into the heart of St Davids."

The 2020 Tour of Pembrokeshire will take place on Saturday May 16 just after the Spring Classics.

It is established as a must-do event for sportive riders and now attracts cyclists from all over the world.

The event has developed a fabulous reputation for show-casing Pembrokeshire. The rider trophies are made from a sustainable source of locally grown timber, the food is sourced and specially made within the county and the atmosphere around the route created by the communities and helpers is described as unrivalled.

Among the feedback for last year's ride was:"This was my second time and I can now definitely say that this is best organized cycling sportive that I know (I do between five and ten every year, both in the UK and in France and Italy). Other than the fact that the scenery is obviously stunning, the route is perfectly indicated and all the marshals and other people involved are very kind and helpful. Great trip, I definitely will come back next year."

Rachel Thomas from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi told the Tour’s organiser Peter Walker: "I am particularly excited about the legacy the Tour will bring to the school and look forward to our young people being part of a sustainable future for the event.’

Entry to the event opens at an early-bird rate on 1st September. tourofpembrokeshire.co.uk