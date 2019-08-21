TWO people are due to appear in court today after a fire was started at a block of flats at the Mount Estate during the early hours of Monday.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “During the early hours of Monday, August 19 a fire was deliberately started at a block of flats on Larch Road, Mount Estate in Milford Haven.

“Residents were trapped in the building and fire crews and police attended.

“All residents were evacuated safely. There was significant damage to the block of flats.

“Diligent enquiries were undertaken which resulted in suspects being identified.

“Rebecca Thomas, aged 24, of Johnston, and Darren Griffiths, aged 37, of Pembroke Dock, have been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

“They will appear at Haverfordwest magistrates’ Courts this morning, August 21.”

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “Following a suspicious fire in a block of Council flats in Larch Road, Milford Haven, in the early hours of Monday, August 19, a total of 11 tenants have been temporarily re-housed by the Authority.

“While it is fortunate that no one was physically hurt in the incident, it is of course distressing for the people and families whose home has been affected.

“Due to the likelihood of structural damage to the property, it was decided by the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service that the residents should be moved out as a precautionary measure until a structural survey can be completed.

“The council’s housing department has worked closely with the tenants affected and has worked hard to ensure alternative accommodation was sourced for tenants as required.

“The Authority is working closely with Dyfed-Powys Police to support their investigations of this serious incident.”