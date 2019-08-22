A DONATION box has been stolen from a village church, the second theft from the historic building in a year.

The donation box at St Jerome’s Church, Llangwm, is believed to have been taken in the last few weeks.

The box is usually kept next to the Talking Tapestry of Langum, a project which tells the story of the village’s origin with the invasion of the Flemish in the 12th century and its later history.

Pamela Hunt of Heritage Llangwm said: “This theft is the second from St. Jerome's in a year.

“If anyone has seen or knows anything, then please let the police know.

“If they feel unable to do that, but would like to contact us at St Jerome's Church, then email info@heritagellangwm.org.uk

“We will treat your contact in the strictest confidence.”

Dyfed-Powys Police has been contacted for comment.

Anyone who thinks they have information about the theft can contact the police on 101.