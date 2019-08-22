CROESGOCH'S 77th annual garden show was held in the sunshine at Croesgoch Community School on August 17.

The show was opened by Colin and Beryl Holness. Mrs Holness shared her, and her family's memories of many previous garden shows during the last 77 years.

Mr Holness spoke about the importance of community spirit and emphasised the importance of community events such as the garden show. He complimented the show committee on organising the event.

Any pictures or memories of the previous shows would be of great interest to the organising committee. Anyone with photos or memories to share should contact the secretary. It is hoped that an exhibition of photos and memorabilia can be compiled.