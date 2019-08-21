A drink-driving chef lost control of his girl-friend’s car and rolled it six times, magistrates have heard.

Jaiharieryr Johnson pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, without a valid licence and without third-party insurance when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 13.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said police attended a single vehicle collision on an unclassified road at Treffgarne at 1am on July 28.

“There was a vast amount of debris. The front wheel had detached and was nearby. The defendant was standing next to the car with is hands in the air.”

Johnston, of of Tegryn, Llanfyrnach, stated he was drunk and admitted he had been driving the Vauxhall Astra without insurance or a valid licence. He said he had been drinking wine.

Miss Vaughan added: “He was highly emotional and said he had rolled the vehicle six times.”

Johnson was found to have 79mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

David Elvy, defending, said Johnson, 27, had initially intended to sleep in the car following an argument with his girlfriend, who he had planned to stay with that night.

“He lost control of the vehicle. No one else was involved. The car, which belonged to his girlfriend, was quite badly damaged.

“He remained at the scene and was extremely apologetic. He fully admitted what he had done.”

Mr Elvy said Johnson, a chef, had passed his driving test but there had been a problem during the process of applying for his licence.

He added that he felt he had let his family down and had not consumed alcohol since the incident.

Magistrates ordered Johnston to pay £961 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 22 months.

The chairman of the bench said: “This was a serious road collision, you were obviously lucky to escape without injury. You were a serious risk to other road users.”