Throwing a drink at a woman while she worked cost a Milford Haven man £235.

Christopher Lewis, of Meyler Crescent, pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 13.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said it was suggested there had been previous incidents between Lewis, 27, and the complainant, who was working at Castle Hotel, Haverfordwest, on May 19.

Miss Vaughan said Lewis was asked to leave the pub after he called the woman names, then threw a drink at her.

The woman was covered in beer and pulled into the cellar by a colleague to remove her from the situation.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Lewis denied shouting obscenities at the woman, and there was a history between the two.

“He went to throw alcohol in a pint glass, not at her, but all over the bar so that she would have to clean it up.

“He accepts his aim was poor and it went all over her.”

Mr Webb added: “It was an incident between two people who do not get on. There was no pre meditation.

“This has been a salutary lesson for him today.”

Magistrates fined Lewis £120 and ordered him to pay, £10 compensation for dry cleaning, plus £115 in costs and a surcharge.