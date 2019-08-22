POLICE are appealing for witnesses after thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to a BMW car in a spate of vandalism.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “The damage has occurred whilst the vehicle was parked unattended outside an address in Haven Drive, Hakin, Milford Haven and it has happened on several separate occasions over the past few months.

“Unknown persons have scratched the vehicle, smashed the windscreen and dented the doors of a black BMW 320s, causing thousands of pounds of damage.

“Anyone with information regarding this matter are asked to contact PC 1003 Wayne Clarke, at police headquarters Carmarthen tel 101, ext 23600, quoting DPP/0014/19/08/2019/01/C.”