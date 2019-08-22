A DAY celebrating how farming has been done in years past will return to Camrose this weekend.

The Camrose Vintage Working Day will return to Folly Cross Fields, Camrose on Saturday, August 24 between 11am and 6pm.

The working day is held at the end of August each year, and celebrates traditional agricultural practices and rural crafts.

Full steam ahead for Camrose Vintage Working Day.

It is now in its 34th year, and this year will feature Rosie and Jim West Wales Falconry, a local farming history exhibition and Milford Haven Town Band.

There will also be tractor and horse ploughing, steam engines, agricultural machinery and memorabilia, vintage tractor displays, a car boot sale, trade stands, children's entertainment, classic cars and displays by Keyston YFC.

Farming skills including sheepdog handling, a working farrier, woodcraft, sheep shearing, corn cutting, threshing and straw baling, a cultivation demonstration and bale handling will also be on show.

There will be food and drink available throughout the day.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the 32nd Camrose Vintage Working Day. PICTURE: CVWD

Anyone who missed last September's display of the Lambston Parish History Exhibition will have another chance to see it at the working day.

All events are weather dependent and are subject to alerations without notice.

Admissions prices are £6 for adults and £3 for children.

The Camrose Vintage Working Day show is run by a huge group of local volunteers, with the profit going to local charities.

Last year, the show fundraised nearly £10,000 for 13 charities across Pembrokeshire.

Local charities received donations following last year's Camrose Vintage Working Day.

The idea for the show came about in 1984, after a group of people from Pembrokeshire visited a vintage show in Llandysul, and thought it would be possible to raise money for charity by doing something similar at Camrose.

For more information about the Camrose Vintage Working Day, call Darren Rogers on 01437 711525.