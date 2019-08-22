Speeding on a dual carriage way has cost a Pembroke Dock man £190.
Carl Alistair Vincent, of Laws Street, pleaded guilty to exceeding the speed limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, August 14.
Vincent, 49, admitted driving a Peugeot Partner at 85mph in a 70mph zone on the A40 dual carriageway at Nantyci, Carmarthen, on February 15.
Magistrates fined him £160 and ordered him to pay a £30 surcharge.
Three penalty points were added to his licence.
