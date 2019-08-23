A HOMELESS man who pitched his tent outside Pembrokeshire County Hall earlier this week has been given a place to stay.

The rough sleeper, who wished to remain anonymous, had

, so he could easily communicate with council officials.

He was

by the county council on Tuesday evening, meaning he would have had to break down his tent and move elsewhere by 9am today (Friday, August 23).

He said he had pitched outside county hall as it was a sheltered area.

He added he had been living rough in Haverfordwest for several days after leaving accommodation which was unsuitable for his needs as a vulnerable person.

After three days living outside the council offices, the man accepted a new offer of accommodation from PCC on Thursday evening (August 22).

He was also helped by several local people concerned for his welfare, and the charity Homeless Pembrokeshire.

On June 28 this year, a different man, Sam Maguire of Milford Haven, pitched a pop-up tent in the reception area of county hall as part of a protest.

On July 2, Maguire

and was sent to prison for three months after pleading guilty to a public order offence and criminal damage.

Homelessness in Pembrokeshire can largely be attributed to people who have no fixed abode of their own and live with friends or relatives on a temporary basis, sometimes known as “sofa surfing.”

There is also a small population of rough sleepers in the county.