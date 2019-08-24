FOLLY Farm has welcomed two adorable additions to the farm family – twin Swiss Valais blacknose lambs.

Born on August 13, these adorable twins were born to mum ‘Big Tasty’ and have recently moved into the Jolly Barn to meet guests - just in time for the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Yet to be named, Folly Farm are looking for the public’s help on naming this adorable brother and sister duo. Just head to their Facebook page for more information.

Considered to be the ‘cutest sheep in the world’ (just ask Google), the rare Swiss Valais blacknose sheep have a distinctive look, with black markings across their nose and a longer fluffy white fleece.

Named after the Valais region in Switzerland where they originate, this rare breed is gaining popularity in the UK where they are delighting the crowds at agricultural shows. And it’s not hard to understand why.

Kim Brickell, assistant farm manager said: “We already had three Swiss Valais blacknose at the farm but these are the first lambs born at Folly Farm and with twins we’ve got double the excitement. The lambs are settling into life in the barn nicely and will be bouncing around ready to meet visitors this Bank Holiday weekend.”

There are many adorable baby animals on the farm at the moment including piglets, pygmy goats and ducklings - so there’s certainly some competition on the cuteness scale. But these lambs certainly are adorable and no-one can argue with that!

See folly-farm.co.uk