HAVERFORDWEST's beer festival is returning to a community and events centre this weekend, as the group behind the venture looks towards the future.

HaverHub is hosting the second Haverbeer Fest will be at The Old Post Office, Quay Street, Haverfordwest.

The festival starts tonight between 5pm - 2am; 12noon - 2am Saturday, August 24, and 12noon to midnight Sunday, August 25.

The event will see an entire weekend of local talent on show, from folk to jazz to standup to rock to reggae.

Accompanying the acts this year are also a few further afield Welsh hits - from musical comedy duo Sheep and Mash and acclaimed standup Steffan Evans, to the bands Papur Wal and Chorma courtesy of Menter Iaith and Saturday will see a craftzone and children’s play area for children with activities as well as a bouncy castle.

Local food vendors Oggies from St Davids and Trehale Farm are serving food, as well as beers from local breweries including Bluestone, Harbwr and Templeton plus cider and prosecco.

HaverHub organisers met with Pembrokeshire County Council staff about their regeneration plans ahead of the beer festival.

While the festival is going ahead, working behind the scenes to renovate the Old Post Office is continuing.

Project founder Gitti Coats said that the first phase of works at HaverHub had now been complete, including repairs to the roof of the former sorting office and the roof of the events shed in the yard behind the main building.

She said that phase two of the works would now begin.

Gitt said: “We are working hard behind the scenes with funding bodies such as Welsh Government and Big Lottery to line up funding to finish the whole site. We won't know if all the funders will offer the grants until late January, but hopefully building could even be done in time for the next Beerfest - with any luck!"

She added: "It's a brilliant event for getting to see all the familiar faces from around this town for music, food and happy catch up time."

Tickets for the festival are £5 per day; under 11’s go free.

For the latest info on acts and entertainment please see the Facebook Event page, for tickets please go to