A PREGNANT woman and was taken to hospital by police officers who came to the rescue after her and her husband's car broke down.

The couple's car broke down on the A477 near Red Roses this morning (Friday August 23) just before 9am, according to police.

They had been en route to Glangwilli for a planned C section, and the expectant mother was not in labour yet.

Fortunately for the couple, a Dyfed-Powys Police traffic car was on the road behind them.

The husband approached the police car for help and the officers in the car took his wife all the way to Glangwili, using their blue lights to make sure she arrived in time for her caesarian appointment.

The husband followed behind the car at his own pace.

Police did not have any information about how the young family was after they made it to their appointment.