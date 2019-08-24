TENBY’S coastguard rescue team was called to South Beach yesterday afternoon, August 23, after a swimmer required medical assistance.

Posting on Facebook, H M Coastguard Tenby wrote: “Tenby Coastguard Rescue team were paged at 4.26pm on August 23 to assist with a medical evacuation from South Beach in Tenby.

“The casualty had become ill whilst swimming, but had managed to reach the shore where the RNLI lifeguards were providing first-aid assistance when the coastguard team arrived.

“A coastguard officer liaised between a paramedic on the telephone and the patient to triage.

“The casualty was then assisted from the beach into the care of relatives.

“Team stood down.”