EXTINCTION Rebellion Pembrokeshire joined forces with world-renowned beach artists Marc Treanor and Jon Foreman last Sunday, August 18, for their Mass Beach Beauty event.

The artists, working together for the first time ever, created a 60 metre-wide Extinction Rebellion logo and invited people; local and visiting families alike, to enter the logo and create their own art and messages inspired by things they love about our amazing coastline, sea and the planet we all share as our home.

The artwork was created on North Beach, accompanied by the XR Swansea Recycled Beats Samba Band who also paraded through the streets to raise awareness of the event and Extinction Rebellion movement.

Over 200 people were involved in creating the giant symbol.

Extinction Rebellion has three aims; to get the Government to tell the truth about the Climate Emergency, to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2025 and for government to create and be led by Citizens Assemblies in tackling the climate and biodiversity loss emergency.

Following the art event attendees gathered together on the beach for a People’s Assembly - brainstorming solutions and ways forward for a carbon neutral Pembrokeshire and ideas for future XR actions locally and nationally.

Local residents are now forming a Tenby Extinction Rebellion group, adding to existing ones in Haverfordwest, Fishguard, Narberth and Cardigan, which meet weekly. There is an all-Pembrokeshire group meeting every month on a Thursday at Haverhub, Haverfordwest.