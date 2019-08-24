A CONSULTATION on Pembrokeshire County Council’s County Farm Estate was launched at the Pembrokeshire County Show recently.

The council manages approximately 5,500 acres of farmland across the county, made up of 44 equipped farms with accommodation and farm buildings, as well as bare land and grazing land.

Usage is mixed across the estate, and is made up of a mix of beef, horticulture and dairy farms.

A task and finish group consisting of five councillors was set up in September 2018 and, as part of their work, would now like to hear views on what we currently do and whether there are any improvements that can be made.

Responses to the consultation will assist the task and finish group in developing recommendations to how the estate should be managed in the future.