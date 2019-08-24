A FREE bus service will be launched on Wednesday, September 4, and will run on a trial basis on Wednesdays only from the top of The Grove and St Daniel's Drive, Pembroke to Tesco and Asda in Pembroke Dock.

Cllr Aden Brinn, the county councillor for the ward of Pembroke St Michael, has arranged this service, after several months of discussions with Edwards Coaches, supported by Pembrokeshire County Council.