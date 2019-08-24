CRIME in the Pembroke and Pembroke Dock area has risen overall month-on-month, based on the latest figures.

Pembroke Dock saw reported crimes rise from 107 in June to 133 in July, while Pembroke and the surrounding area recorded a fall from 80 to 64 respectively.

Pembroke Dock saw anti-social behaviour rise from 22 to 25, burglary drop from five to four, criminal damage and arson up from 11 to 17, 49 violence and sexual offences, up from 47; three vehicle crime, up from one; six shoplifting, down from seven; 12 public order offences, up from one; 12 other theft, up from six; and three drug offences, up from two.

Pembroke and the surrounding area saw 16 anti-social behaviour, down from 25; two burglary, up from one; six criminal damage and arson, down from nine; one public order, down from five; two vehicle crime; and 32 violence and sexual offences up from 25.

See police.uk for further details.