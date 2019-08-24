CRIME in Milford Haven and the surrounding area has dropped overall month-on-month, based on the latest figures.

Milford Haven saw recorded crimes rise from 190 in June to 204 in July, while the surrounding area saw crimes drop from 73 to 56.

Crimes recorded in Milford Haven include (June, July): Anti-social behaviour 43, 54; Burglary 4, 3; Criminal damage and arson 21, 29; Drugs 3, 14; Other crime 11, 0; Other theft 9, 9; Possession of weapons 1, 4; Public order 8,17; Robbery 0, 1; Shoplifting 12, 9; Vehicle crime 7, 0; and Violence and sexual offences 70, 64.

Crimes recorded in the surrounding area include (June, July): Anti-social behaviour 19, 16; Burglary 3, 2; Criminal damage and arson 6, 7; Drugs 5, 2; Other theft 2, 3; Public order 4, 5; Shoplifting 0, 1; and Violence and sexual offences 31, 17.