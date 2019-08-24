A MOTORCYCLIST led police on a 100mph-plus chase along the A40 for "kicks", a court heard.

At one stage Jacob Cloud of Whitland, who hit speeds of 110mph as he weaved in and out of traffic, did a couple of laps around a roundabout to give the pursuing police officer a chance catch him up.

On April 2 a traffic officer was approaching Haverfordwest on the A40 when he saw a blue Honda motorcycle coming towards him, Swansea crown court heard.

The bike was overtaking a line of traffic despite there being solid white lines on the road.

Stephen Rees, prosecuting, said as the oncoming bike drew level with the patrol car, Cloud, aged 27, looked directly at the driver before accelerating away.

The officer followed the bike at speeds topping 110mph as Cloud weaved in and out of traffic.

At the next roundabout Cloud "taunted" the pursuing officer by going around twice, allowing him to catch up, before accelerating away.

The officer had no doubt Cloud knew he was being pursued, the court heard.

Cloud raced through the Redstone Cross junction at 100mph, the officer calling off the pursuit due to the risks to other road users.

However the officer had managed to get a

A partial identification of the bike’s number was obtained and police went to Cloud's Market Street house later that day.

Cloud initially denied any involvement in the incident, the court heard, showing officers other motorbikes he had in an outbuilding.

But police found the Honda in a locked garage.

The engine was still warm.

Cloud, who had previous convictions for being in charge of a vehicle while over the alcohol limit and for assaulting a PC, later admitted dangerous driving.

James Hartson, defending, said it was difficult to explain why Cloud had behaved in the way he had but appeared to believe that he did not have proper insurance.

He asked the judge to suspend any jail sentence so the Cloud could take up an offer of a welding apprenticeship.

Judge Paul Thomas QC said Cloud's behaviour was an "appalling piece of driving" putting other road users at risk, simply for "kicks".

Cloud was told an immediate jail sentence had been considered, but a suspended sentence which allowed Cloud to take the offer of employment may be more "constructive".

Cloud was sentenced to six months’ jail, suspended for 18 months.

He was banned from driving for two years, with a 9pm to 6am curfew for the next two months.

He was also ordered to complete a rehabilitation course and 200 hours of unpaid work.