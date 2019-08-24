A PEMBROKESHIRE duo have been chosen from thousands of proud glasses wearers as finalists for Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year.

Clare Bowen, 46, from Milford Haven, and Anthea Goodrick, 74, from Tenby, could follow in the footsteps of last year’s award winner, Shane Haron, and take home £10,000.

They will also have the chance to mingle with the stars – including dancer Oti Mabuse, who launched the competition - at the annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards.

Glasses wearers across the UK and Republic of Ireland have been showing off their specs appeal by sharing their selfies online throughout the spring and summer.

Clare, a hairdresser, and Anthea, a retired carer, were invited to visit the Specsavers store in Pembroke Dock to receive a bottle of champagne, a certificate and a voucher worth £150 each.

"I reached the regional finals about 20 years ago and so much has changed since then,’ Clare said. "I can’t believe I have been shortlisted again so many years later. It would be great to make it to the final in London this time."

Anthea, a great grandmother-of-four, added: "I love how glasses are fashionable these days and how there are so many styles. I always use my frames to show some of my personality, so it’s fantastic to be a finalist in a competition that celebrates specs and encourages others to be proud wearers of them."

Andrew Williams, director of Specsavers Pembroke Dock, added: "It was such a pleasure meeting Clare and Anthea. They were both confident and funny – exactly the right kind of people for this competition.

"On behalf of the whole team at Specsavers Pembroke Dock, we wish them both the best of luck in the competition and we’re backing them all the way to the final."