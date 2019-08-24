A MUCH-LOVED scale model railway track has been given a secure home for the next six years.

Pembrokeshire Model Engineers is pleased to announce that a new lease on the 5'' & 3 1/2'' gauge 1/2 mile of steam and battery-powered locomotive track and land situated behind the Meads Sports Centre Milford Haven has now been concluded with Pembrokeshire County Council.

This will assure security of tenure for the next six years.

Members meet at the clubhouse every Sunday afternoon throughout the year. Depending on the weather there may be locomotive running.

The first Saturday of each month is designated for running steam locomotives and the third Saturday for modern outline/electric. Activities start at about 10.30am, dependent on weather.

For would-be model engineers, you don't have to spend years building them, many used models are available.

Advice is always given, and new members are welcome.