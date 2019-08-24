A PERSON was taken to hospital this afternoon, August 24, after a fall from rocks at a Pembrokeshire beach.

H M Coastguard Tenby stated: “At 3.26pm, Tenby Coastguard Rescue team was paged to a report that a person had fallen off rocks at Saundersfoot beach.

“The team was quickly on scene and was met by RNLI Lifeguards who briefed coastguard officers on the incident.

“Following a review of the casualty, it was decided that the casualty would need further treatment and a Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust land ambulance was requested to attend the incident.

“Once paramedics were on scene, the casualty was transferred to a stretcher and carried from the beach by coastguard officers and paramedics.

“The casualty was then transported to Withybush Hospital for further care.”