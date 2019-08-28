AN open meeting on the impact of Brexit on Pembrokeshire is being held in Narberth next month.

The Pembrokeshire for Europe meeting takes place at the Bloomfield Centre, Narberth on September 19, from 7pm.

Three speakers will give their perspectives on the impact of Brexit on Pembrokeshire and West Wales.

Edward Perkins will speak about the impact on agriculture. Edward has enjoyed a long career as auctioneer and valuer for over 50 years.

He has served many organisations and committees including 10 years on the Secretary of State advisory committee on agriculture.

Jeremy Percy will speak about the impact on fishing.

Gwyn Evans, Brexit Lead Officer for Pembrokeshire County Council will speak about the preparations the council is making.