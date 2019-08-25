A FORMER nightclub in Penally will reopen despite concerns over public safety on the road and a holiday park will have its “serenity completely ruined.”

Carmen Clemas was granted a licence for a nightclub to be called Queen of Clubs at the former Chequers site, which was shut down in 1997.

Ms Clemas and her business partner Faith Wooldridge attended Pembrokeshire County Council’s licensing sub-committee on August 22 to outline how they intended to meet licensing objectives.

They have plans to mitigate noise as much as possible and will be arranging a free shuttle bus to and from the venue to Tenby to avoid people walking on the narrow, unlit road.

Dyfed-Powys Police licensing officer Nigel Lewis highlighted road safety as a significant issue as it was “quite a nasty stretch of road.”

“A solution will have to be found if the premise licence is to be granted, it’s way too dangerous to let a patron leave your place and and enter into that section,” he added.

Ms Wooldridge said the nightclub was “an opportunity to provide something that people want.”

Adding: “We are happy to try and meet conditions set and we appreciate it could impact on other and we are looking to limit that.”

Emma Thomas, manager of the neighbouring caravan park, said the family business was effected by the old nightclub so had concerns it would cause problems again.

There were also objections made by Penally Community Council about public nuisance, alcohol fuelled issues and road safety.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service has outlined a number of changes that needed to be made to ensure fire safety and at Thursday’s meeting Keith Jenkins added that a capacity of 400, as referred to by Ms Wooldridge would need to be reviewed.

The sub-committee granted the licence but modified the serving hours from 4am to 3am, with the premises closing at 3.30am.