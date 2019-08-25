Failing to attend unpaid work appointments led to a court appearance and £120 bill for a Stepaside teen.

Jake Clark, 18, accepted breaching the requirements of a community order when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, August 19.

The court heard that Clark had completed 70 of his 150 hours of unpaid work, but two unacceptable absences had been recorded.

Mark Layton, defending, said Clark had an upcoming appointment with the probation service to discuss a way forward.

“Mr Clark is a very private person and finds it very difficult to mix due to anxiety.

“When he gets there, there are no difficulties with the placement, he just finds it difficult to integrate with others.”

Magistrates fined Clark £40 and ordered him to pay £50 costs and a £30 surcharge.