IN just one day I have seen three separate incidents of cars and cyclists having an exchange of words, loud nasty arguments, horns being sounded, cyclists ranting and no signs that it was anything other than minor inconvenience as the root cause.

It appears to me the car drivers were all locals and I have never seen this sort of frustration on a normal clear day.

I have to ask has tolerance point now been reached?

There was always going to be a point in time that the number of cyclists on the same roads as the events course would become an issue to everyday road users, I do wonder if we are fast approaching that point where the numbers of practice race cyclists become a risk to themselves and others on open roads rated to national speed limits with lots of blind bends and sharp curves?

MARCAL LAVAL,

By email