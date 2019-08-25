TWO people on an inflatable kayak were rescued by a local boat this afternoon, August 25, after getting in to difficulties in north Pembrokeshire.

St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team was paged at 2.53pm after receiving reports of a kayak in difficulty.

Posting on Facebook, St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team wrote: “The inflatable kayak and two persons were rescued by a local boat and transferred to Porth Clais harbour where they were met by members of the Coastguard Rescue Team.

“Thanks to everyone for their assistance, especially Thousand Islands Expeditions and the crew of the Gower Ranger.”