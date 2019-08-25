A FORMER Pennar resident recently celebrated a very special day at Johnston’s Fairfield nursing home.

Mary Briggs celebrated her 100th birthday in style at the home, joined by family and admirers.

As well as receiving a telegram on her milestone birthday from H M The Queen, and congratulations from the First Minister, Mary was serenaded by local Elvis impersonator Elvis Preseli, adding the music of The King to a telegram from The Queen.

Pembroke Dock-born Mrs Briggs, who had been a resident of Pennar for more than 50 years, was very well known there, say son John and daughter Judith, who were in attendance on her special day, joined by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.