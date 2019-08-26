TWO Monkton brothers have raised more than £1,100 for two charities with an impressive swimming and running session.

Jack and Ben Morgan recently took part in a sponsored swim at Pembroke leisure centre on august 18, raising funds for the Stroke Association and Pembroke and District Swimming Club, raising £1,100.

Jack, 11, and Ben, nine, took part in a 1,500-metre run, followed by a gruelling five-kilometre swim, some 200 lengths of the pool.

Mum Francesca said the keen swimmers were motivated to raise funds for the stroke association after their Nan suffered a stroke.

Speaking after the fundraiser, proud Francesca said: “Jack completed the swim in one hour 36mins and Ben completed the swim in one hour 41mins, massive well done boys.

“Thank you David and Chris for counting the lengths, thank you to the coaches from Pembroke who give up time every session, and who have got the boys to where they are now.

“Thank you to each and every one of you that have supported and sponsored the boys.”