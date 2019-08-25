A FOOTBALL injury led to a mercy mission callout for Tenby Coastguard Rescue team this afternoon, August 25.

Posting on Facebook, H M Coastguard Tenby wrote: “Tenby Coastguard Rescue team were paged at 4.10pm to assist with a person who had injured themselves playing football.

“A coastguard officer assessed the injury, and, following discussions with Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust, [it was decided] that the casualty could be transferred to the care of relatives and then transported to Withybush hospital for further assessment.”