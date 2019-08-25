Buying illegal Class C drugs in a bid to avoid using heroin cost a Haverfordwest man £155.

Jonathan Mark Bradley, of Hill Street, pleaded guilty to Class C drug possession when he appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court from custody on Monday, August 19.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said Bradley, 39, was found to be in possession of 4.5 buprenorphine tablets when they stopped and searched him in Haverfordwest on December 29.

Mark Layton, defending, said: “Mr Bradley made full and frank admissions in interview.

“The drug was bought unlawfully by Mr Bradley so that he did not have to use street heroin.”

Mr Layton added that Bradley planned to visit his doctor in order to have the drug prescribed to him.

Magistrates fined Bradley £40 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs and a £30 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.