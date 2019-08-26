TENBY'S RNLI all-weather lifeboat Haydn Miller was launched on service on Saturday morning, August 24, following a 999 call to the Coastguard stating that two kayakers appeared to be in difficulty off Stackpole.

The volunteer crew launched at 11.20am, making best speed to Stackpole but initially, could not see the kayakers.

After a brief search, they were found making their way ashore at Broadhaven.

After making contact with the kayakers, they confirmed that they were indeed the casualties. They had been struggling to make way in a large swell and one of them had capsized, prompting the 999 call.

However, they had managed to get ashore themselves and were no longer in danger.

The lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 12:25pm.