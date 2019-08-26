TENBY’S inshore lifeboat was launched to two mercy missions on Friday, August 23.

The lifeboat was launched at 9.20am, following a report from a local fishing vessel, reporting what appeared to be a life raft floating to the south-east of Caldey Island.

The lifeboat was quickly on the water and the volunteer crew made their way to the last reported position of the life raft.

However, after thoroughly searching the area, with nothing found and no vessels reported in difficulty, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.

Later that afternoon, at 1.30pm, the lifeboat was launched following a call to the Coastguard from a 17 foot pleasure vessel, stating they had run out of fuel off Amroth.

The lifeboat was quickly on the water and after a brief search, found the vessel. A tow was then passed to the casualty vessel before they were towed back to the safety of Saundersfoot harbour.

The volunteer crew then stood down and returned to station.