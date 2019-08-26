A woman was pulled to the ground by her hair and kicked in her face as she tried to get into a taxi after a night out in Milford Haven.

Codie Anne Hamilton, of Birch Mead, Mount Estate, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to assault when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 20.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said the victim left a Milford Haven pub at went to get a taxi at 11.30pm after a night out with friends on February 15.

Hamilton, 19, pulled her by her hair from behind as she opened the taxi door, and took her to the ground.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “While crouched over, she was kicked in the face.

“There was swelling and bruising to the eye where the lady was kicked.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said the victim was left with a ‘nasty black eye’, adding that Hamilton had no previous convictions.

“There had been a previous incident involving the victim and the defendant’s brother which the defendant took exception to.”

The court heard that Hamilton could not remember the incident due to her level of intoxication, but was remorseful for her actions.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Hamilton was ordered to pay £125 compensation to the victim and £170 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “It was a nasty assault.”