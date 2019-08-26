THE annual Martletwy & District YFC Show drew the crowds to Carew airfield once again last Wednesday, August 21.

The 68th annual show had something for everyone, with classic cars, a tractor parade, duck-herding, the Cresselly hunt, The Welsh Horse Yeomanry, and plenty of entries in all classes.

Assistant Show Secretary Rachel Mathias said: “We had a brilliant day, we’re absolutely delighted, particularly with the cattle entries.

“We always have good sheep entries, and it was the same this year. The horse entries were good, despite the vaccination, which is becoming the norm.

“It was a great day, the site at Carew is very good, and there was a good selection of trade stands.”

Visitors to the show remain good, Rachel said, adding: “I wouldn’t say we were down at all.”

Rachel said there had been changes on-site too.

“We’ve changed the way we did our catering, with lots of local food businesses, which seemed to go down the very well, which we’re hoping to continue, and we ended with a good night in the bar.”