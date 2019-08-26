THERE WAS music, dance and a glimpse into the future at Fishguard and District Round Table's carnival on Saturday, August 24.

The futuristic-themed carnival featured music from Goodwick Brass Band, Samba Doc, and Alex JD music and band as well as performances from Lowri Jones School of Dance and the usual competitions for fancy dress, best float and best shop window.

The whole event was covered live on air by Pure West Radio.

Best Float:-

Cylch Meithrin Abergwaun won the best float competition, with Lowri Jones School of Dance coming second and Fishguard Sea Cadets third.

The best shop front award went to Playdays Nursery, Escape To's window came second with the Flower Garden, Shalom House Shop and Jenny Wren's being highly commended.

"What a day," said a Round Table spokesman. "Thank you to everyone who supported or attended yesterday's fantastic Fishguard Carnival.

"Thank you to Samba DOC, Goodwick Brass Band, Pure West Radio, all the floats, all the shop windows, all those in fancy dress and Alex JD music."

The group also thanked sponsors Stena Line, Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council and all the business who advertised in the carnival programme.