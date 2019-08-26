EMERGENCY services were called to a cliff rescue at West Angle Bay this afternoon, August 26.

Posting on Facebook, H M Coastguard Tenby wrote: “At 12.28pm Tenby Coastguard Rescue team were paged to assist St Govan Coastguard Rescue team with a person stuck on cliffs at West Angle Bay.

“Upon arrival, St Govan coastguard officers located the casualty and provided reassurance whilst coastguard officers from Tenby and St Govan teams set up for a technical rope rescue recovery.

“A member of St Govan team was lowered to the casualty and once reached, the casualty was placed in a rescue strop and lowered with the coastguard officer to the beach.

“The casualty’s medical condition was checked, and they were then released into the care of relatives.

“Teams were then stood down.”