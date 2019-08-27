PEMBROKE residents have been asked their opinions on a major regeneration project which is planned for the town.

The ongoing plans for the development of South Quay were moved along at the start of August, when architecture firm Darnton B3 was appointed to the scheme.

At a public consultation event on Thursday, August 22, residents from the town were invited to Pembroke Town Hall to tell PCC staff and the architect and design team what they would like to see at the site.

Darnton B3 architect Jamie Brewster said it was important to hear from members of the public, and that conservation of the buildings on the site would be the first essential work to take place.

Architect Jame Brewster of Darnton B3.

“This is about understanding what people think, about what they want and what they don’t want.

“It is about saving these historic buildings from further decline. We need to get them to a point where we can study them in more detail and then work out what we can do with them. It is about repair and protection,” said Mr Brewster.

The South Quay site consists of two Georgian-era buildings on Westgate Hill, as well as another set of buildings on Northgate Street.

The public toilets at the quayside and several gardens between them and the other buildings are also part of the site.

At the meeting, residents suggested several uses for the site, with some wanting to see buildings there used as hotels, and others stressing its importance to the town and local community.

Deputy mayor and member of the Henry Tudor Trust Linda Asman said she would like the buildings on Westgate Hill to be the site of a planned heritage centre focused around Henry VII and his local connection.

“It would be a flagship heritage centre; for regenerating this town the prestigious Tudor heritage centre would be amazing,” she said.

Pembroke resident Liz Halsted said it was vital that the quayside car park is kept and not built upon in the future.

“The car park is essential – this is the only car park close to the town centre which is on level ground. It is important for accessibility,” she said.

According to PCC staff available at the meeting, there are plans to carry out an ecological survey and clear overgrowth in the gardens before the end of the year, with a view to start work on stabilising the buildings in 2020.