A HISTORIC chapel will close its doors for the last time at the start of next month.

An important chapter in the religious and social history of Little Newcastle will end on September 1, with the closure of Beulah Baptist Chapel.

The chapel can be traced back to the end of the 17th century when a dwelling house was registered to hold services in the village.

Throughout the 18th century, the baptists maintained an active presence in the area, culminating in a great religious revival which swept through the district in 1795.

Converts were many and it was at this time that Joseph Harris, or Gomer, started his career as a preacher.

In 1797, one of the local baptists, Thomas John of Summerton, was accused of helping the French invaders, but the trial for treason collapsed when the French declined to give the incriminating ‘evidence.’

Due to the increase in numbers, a decision was taken to build a chapel in the area but a failure to get land in Puncheston resulted in the chapel being built in a quiet dell just above the banks of the River Angof a quarter of a mile outside Little Newcastle on the Ambleston road.

The first sermon was preached at Beulah, for so it was named, on Easter Monday 1808.

Beulah Chapel in its heyday, believed to have been taken in 1924 for the ordination and induction of Rev DH Williams.

A desire grew to become a self-regulating church and this was achieved with the blessing of the mother-church at Llangloffan in 1823.

The total membership then was 135, with 132 having been released from Llangloffan.

The first minister was Rev Joseph James, one of the leaders of the 1795 revival.

In 1828, a daughter-church was opened, Smyrna, in Puncheston.

The cause flourished throughout the 19th century but a notable date came in 1885 with the ordination and installation of Rev Jacob John.

For the next thirty-four years he laboured tirelessly in the area and by the time of his death in 1919, the chapel had been completely rebuilt and the graveyard extended, but he left his congregation totally unencumbered by any debt due to his sterling efforts.

Unfortunately, the 20th century was one of decline and today the membership has dwindled to just one.

The chapel will formally close on Sunday, September 1, and the final service will commence at 2pm.

A warm welcome is extended to all.

