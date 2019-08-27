IT’S ‘on your marks, get set…bake!’ for a Pembrokeshire mum tonight (Tuesday) as she takes part in the nation’s favourite culinary contest.

Michelle Evans-Fecci, 35, from Tenby, will be amongst the 13 keen cooks who have won through from an entry of thousands to star in The Great British Bake-Off 2019.

Millions of viewers are expected to watch the show as its first week airs at 8pm on Channel 4 this evening.

The result of the pre-recorded programme has already been decided and is a closely-guarded secret.

For more, see tomorrow's Western Telegraph.