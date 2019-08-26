A CHARITY football match in memory of a much-loved Fishguard and Milford Haven man took place last Sunday, August 25 at Tregroes Park, Fishguard.

Goodwick Brass Band organised the competition against Fishguard and Goodwick Hockey Club to raise money for the charity Get the Boys a Lift (GTBAL).

The cause is very close to the heart of band member Jonathan Crimmins and his family: Estelle, Katie and Robyn-Rose, who lost beloved family member Kieran Crimmins in March this year.

'We would like to thank Goodwick Brass Band for organising this fundraising football match in memory of our wonderful son Kieran who was taken from us too soon," said Jonathon.

"Get the Boys a Lift is a much-needed organisation in our county which aims to bridge the gap in relation to mental health.

"We as a family would encourage anyone who is finding life difficult to find the courage to walk through the door of GTBAL.

"You will be met with a smile and a cuppa and all the help that you will need to get you back on track to live the life that you deserve."

Get the Boys a Lift café, shop and drop in centre, with access to free counselling, is located at 7a Dew Street, Haverfordwest.