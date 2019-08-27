Delays were caused when a train had to be stopped because of a drunken passenger’s behaviour.

Bryan Cunningham, of Meyrick Street, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 20.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones told the court that Cunningham, 33, had caused problems on a train, which was then brought to a stop at Lamphey railway station, causing a delay on August 1.

“Staff asked him not to smoke. He was clearly drunk and was abusive to staff. When the train arrived in Lamphey they refused to move it and called the police.

“It was delayed for some time.”

Cunningham continued with his abusive, drunken behaviour when police officers arrived on the scene.

Cunningham, representing himself, said he could not remember what he said, but denied he had actually smoked on the train.

“I went to spark it up, but he asked me not to, so I didn’t. I know for a fact that I did not smoke.”

Magistrates fined Cunningham £80 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs and a £32 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “There was some disruption to other people when the train was stopped.”