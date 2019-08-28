FOUR people, facing 78 cruelty charges relating to 215 animals, including sheep, pigs, dogs, horses and a donkey, at Pembroke Dock’s Bramble Hall had been due to appear in court late last week.

On January 28 and 29, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Animal Health and Welfare Team carried out a raid at the Ferry Lane farm as part of a multi-agency swoop.

In total 53 pigs, 80 sheep, three goats, 58 dogs, 20 horses and one donkey were removed due to welfare concerns.

In March, the council successfully applied to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court for the forfeiture (permanent confiscation) of animals seized.

On Thursday, (August 22), Llanelli magistrates formalised the order for the removal of the animals faced by Pamela and Sean Burns of Bramble Hall, with expenses, running in to many thousands of pounds, incurred by the county council granted, together with an order for the pair to each pay costs of £1,986.

In addition to the forfeiture order, Sean Burns, 49, denied 23 charges relating to animal welfare, food hygiene, operating an illegal slaughterhouse, and being involved in the illegal slaughter of sheep to produce ‘smokies’.

The charges included the unlicensed breeding of dogs, welfare and animal keeping regulation charges relating to sheep, horses, dogs, pigs, and goats.

Pamela Burns, who failed to appear, faced a similar 24 charges.

No pleas were entered on her behalf, and a warrant without bail was issued for her arrest, with a hearing listed for this Thursday, August 29.

Also failing to appear was John Clayton, of Rhos Las, Tregynwr, Carmarthen, who faces 12 animal welfare charges, including, on January 21, being involved in the illegal slaughter of sheep to produce ‘smokies’. A warrant without bail was also issued for his arrest.

Present on the day, Kenneth Darren Evans, aged 43, of Llys Caermedi, Carmarthen faced 11 animal welfare charges, including, on January 21, being involved in the illegal slaughter of sheep to produce ‘smokies’.

Evans denied all charges, and was released on unconditional bail.