WITH a new series of The Great British Bake Off already on our TV screens from this week, Pembrokeshire’s own version of the hit show has already taken place.

A ‘bake off’ marquee was erected at Milford Haven Youth Centre recently as members of youth organisations in the county demonstrated their baking skills.

Seven teams of young people, working with local councillors and decision-makers from around Pembrokeshire as partners, attempted to wow the judges with their show-stopping bakes.

The teams were from: Milford Haven Youth Council; Haverfordwest Youth Forum; Haverfordwest Drop-In Centre; Letterston Youth Club; the Junior Safeguarding Forum; the Rights Forum and the Young Voices Forum.

After a morning of baking, the four judges were set the tasty but difficult task of choosing a winner.

Following much deliberation - and many slices of cake – they finally came to decision with Milford Haven Youth Council’s Dylan Hudd partnered with Milford Haven Deputy Mayor, Councillor Kathy Gray, winning with a chocolate orange cake.

The judges were: Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb; Preseli Pembrokeshire AM Paul Davies; Pembrokeshire County Council’s Chief Executive Ian Westley and the Authority’s Children and Schools Director Kate Evan-Hughes.

The Bake-off was organised by Milford Haven Youth Council and funded by the Welsh Government’s youth-led grant scheme distributed by Pembrokeshire Youth Bank.

Stephen Crabb said afterwards: “This year’s Bake Off was another outstanding success and it is great to see it become an annual event in the Youth Council’s calendar.

“All the entries were delicious and a huge well done to all those who took part.

“Bake Off is a great opportunity for Pembrokeshire’s youth services to engage with local young people during the summer holidays in a fun and friendly event. Congratulations once again to Milford Haven Youth Council for organising the event.”

There was praise too from Ian Westley who has attended all thee competitions to date.

“The event clearly gets stronger and stronger” he said. “The Bake-Off brings people from all age groups and generations together, teaches new skills - I understand that both Dylan and Kathy are first time bakers. The event more than plays its part in building stronger communities.”

Paul Davies AM said: “I was delighted to be invited to attend the ‘Milford Haven Youth Council’s Great Council Bake Off’ event as a judge again this year. It’s always a real treat to be asked to judge a baking event and there’s clearly a multitude of very talented bakers in Pembrokeshire.

“It was an extremely enjoyable event, with so many fantastic participants and mouth-watering entries, and a very difficult decision to choose a winner.”